Six townhomes proposed on single-family lot on Ethel Street

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna planners are being asked to review an infill proposal to construct six townhomes on a single-family lot on Ethel Street.

The property is on the east side of Ethel between Francis and Birch avenues within a residential neighbourhood.

The proposal features two buildings comprising three units each.

The building facing onto Ethel is three storeys in height while the rear building is two storeys.

Each of the six units is three bedrooms and includes a covered garage in the rear.

Staff will review the project before turning it over to city council for a final decision.