Restored 1948 De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver unveiled at KF Center for Excellence

Madison Reeve

A significant moment in Canadian aviation history took place Tuesday as the 1948 De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, christened Miss El, was unveiled at the KF Centre for Excellence in Kelowna.

Members of the aviation industry and business communities celebrated the aircraft's restoration and its ties to the region's history.

The restoration project was spearheaded by Argus Properties Ltd.

The aircraft underwent a complete restoration at Sealand Aviation Ltd. in Campbell River before flying into Kelowna. Tuesday's unveiling not only showcased the restoration work on the aircraft, but also helped launch celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the Hotel Eldorado.

"We acquired it three years ago and spent about two years refurbishing the aircraft," said Ted Callahan, president and CEO of Argus Properties.

First delivered in March 1949 and registered as CF-DTZ, Miss El was initially part of the Government of Canada’s Department of Transport fleet, serving various locations including Ottawa, Toronto, Moncton and Goose Bay.

Aliyah Holroya, one of the designers of the aircraft and regional marketing specialist with Argus Properties, said Miss El was modelled after 1940s pin-up artwork.

"We really wanted her bright and smiling, and over the course of several months, we were able to create the personality that you see here. She is going to be a bit of an ambassador for the Eldorado as we roll into our 100th year," she said.

Miss El is set to make her official public debut this summer at Eldorado Resort.