Okanagan Symphony Orchestra to present 'Rachmaninoff & Glazunov'

Photo: OSO

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra continues this season's Mainstage Series with a program titled Rachmaninoff & Glazunov, featuring Canadian saxophonist Allen Harrington as guest soloist.

The concert will be held on Feb. 7 in Kelowna, Feb. 8 in Penticton, and Feb. 9 in Vernon.

The centrepiece is Glazunov’s Concerto for saxophone and strings, a rare orchestral showcase for the saxophone, performed by Harrington, known for his international performances and collaborations with orchestras worldwide.

The saxophone, often associated with jazz rather than classical concertos, bridges the gap between woodwind and brass sections with its unique tonal qualities.

This marks the first time in years that the OSO has featured a saxophonist as a concerto soloist.

Conductor Grant Harville, says he is eager to explore the Okanagan and bring the program to life.

"I can't wait to experience the region and share this vibrant music with the audience," Harville said.

Tickets for the Kelowna and Penticton performances are available through the KCT Box Office or at (250) 469-8940, and Vernon tickets can be purchased through Ticket Seller or at (250) 549-7469.

The Penticton and Vernon performances are matinees.