Kelowna Apple Triathlon to host national championships

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

The Kelowna Apple Triathlon will host the 2025 Age Group National Championships, bringing together Canada’s top age-group athletes for sprint, standard and aquabike events.

The event will take place in Kelowna on Aug. 9 and 10 in the Okanagan Valley.

"It’s the perfect location to gather Canada’s age-group athletes, alongside emerging high-performance talent competing in the Western Regional Championship. With Kelowna’s history of hosting world-class triathlons, it’s the ideal spot for this prestigious event,'' Phil Dunne, CEO of Triathlon Canada.

The weekend will feature not only the National Championships, but also the Western Development Regional Championship, offering an opportunity for Canada’s next generation of triathletes to compete.

“We’re proud to see the Kelowna Apple Triathlon continue to grow after its successful return in 2024. The 2025 championship promises to be another high-caliber event and a celebration of our sport’s future champions,'' said Jonathan Arkle, president of the Apple Race Series Society.

Registration is now open, with early bird pricing available until Feb. 10. For more details, including course maps and event information, click here.