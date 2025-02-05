Kelowna hotels see increase in occupancy in 2024

Photo: Contributed Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton

The hotel industry in Kelowna saw some positive signs during an otherwise mediocre year for tourism in 2024.

Year-end figures from Destination BC show overall hotel occupancy in Kelowna was up 3.8 per cent in 2024 compared with the year previously.

That works out to an overall room occupancy of more than 63 per cent for the entire year.

Overall, occupancy was up across the board month-to-month except in January when occupancy rates dipped 0.5 per cent.

Summer months when rates are higher and tourists generally more plentiful saw the largest increases with occupancy up between 2.3 per cent and 10.7 per cent from May through August.

The increase in occupancy could have coincided, at least in part, with tougher restrictions on short-term rentals imposed by the city which exceeded those brought in by the province.

The average room rate in the city also went up by 3.4 per cent over the course of the year to an average of $189 a night. The largest increase was June when room rates increased 6.8 per cent to $238 a night.

It’s expected overall revenues will exceed those from 2023, however figures for November and December are not yet available.

Through the first 10 months of 2024, total revenues are estimated at $153.7 million which is a decline of 2.4 per cent, however the industry should wind up in the black once November and December numbers are in.

The story is not quite as encouraging in the south and north Okanagan.

In the South Okanagan, overall room occupancy was steady, showing a modest 0.1 per cent increase and a room rate decrease of 1.3 per cent.

Occupancy in June and July was down 3 and 4.3 per cent respectively but spiked in August, increasing by more than 15 per cent.

In the North Thompson/Okanagan occupancy dropped 0.3 per cent, however numbers did show positive increases through the summer months.

The entire tourism picture in Kelowna will become more clear when Tourism Kelowna releases their full 2024 report.