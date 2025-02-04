Holiday campaign raises $484,000 for Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank Northside Industries staff volunteered to build hampers at the West Kelowna branch of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

One extended family donated their Christmas money. Black Mountain Elementary and Harley Davidson each collected approximately 2,000 pounds of food.

These are just a few examples of how the community came together to give a big boost to the Central Okanagan Food Bank at the end of 2024.

COFB says that its Set the Holiday Table campaign raised over $484,000 in December, ensuring thousands of local households had access to nutritious meals over the holiday and into the new year.

“As we are settled into the new year and continuing to feed our community, we're so grateful to be set up for success by all those who so strongly engaged with us over the holidays,” says Trina Speiser, director of development at COFB.

“Food insecurity is a year-round circumstance for many, and we are so thankful that our work to provide healthy food and resources to those in need is supported by the generosity of individuals and organizations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and beyond.”

The giving went beyond the Set the Holiday Table campaign, with people making financial donations, conducting food drives and volunteering to help ensure no one goes hungry in the Central Okanagan.

“Just a few of many stories that we would like to highlight from the holiday season include community food drives that went above and beyond. Black Mountain Elementary and Harley Davidson each hosted collected approximately 2,000 pounds of food providing much-needed staples for families. West Kelowna Fire Rescue’s food drive collected nearly 15,000 pounds of food- donations valued at over $50,000.

“Olympic Dairy made a crucial contribution to youth nutrition by donating 181 cases of yogurt, directly supporting our Snack Pack program, ensuring children have access to healthy snacks over the holidays,” explained COFB in a news release.

One extended family even rallied to the cause by encouraging 12 young children and grandchildren to donate their Christmas money and make it an annual tradition.

While the holiday season is behind us, the need is still very high at the COFB. Donations often drop off in the first quarter of the year, so Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to continue with food drives, financial contributions and volunteer efforts.

“Every contribution, big or small, helps nourish community and feed hope in the Central Okanagan.”