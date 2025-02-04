Notorious Kelowna criminal wanted again

Photo: CrimeStoppers Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, 37, is wanted on a provincewide warrant for failing to comply with probation order on Feb. 4.

A notorious prolific offender who was given a "bit of a break" when last before a judge has managed to blow it.

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine, 37, is wanted on a provincewide warrant for failing to comply with probation order on Feb. 4. McAlpine, is five-foot-eight, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes and CrimeStoppers said he should not be approached, if he’s spotted.

It was in October 2024, when McAlpine pledged to be a better person to Judge Monica McParland, despite his lengthy criminal record.

"I am looking to rehabilitate myself,” McAlpine said while being sentenced for driving while prohibited, being in possession of a prohibited weapon and breaching conditions of a previous release from custody.

"I don’t like these labels I've been labelled with. I am trying to do better with my life."

McAlpine only had to spend 22 days in jail serving out the remainder of a two year sentence, less time served.

"Despite a long history and long record, I never give up on people and the purposes and principles of rehabilitation,” McParland said.

She told McAlpine that it was his job to take responsibility for his crimes if he wanted to do well going forward.

"These sentences are only getting longer and no one is doing it to you, you are doing it to yourself,” McParland said, adding that he was getting “a bit of a break” and that he should not waste it.

While this batch of crimes weren’t as serious as some previous convictions, McAlpine was on probation when they occurred and has rarely been out of police contact in the last decade.

McAlpine has 11 youth convictions from 2003 to 2005 and as an adult he racked up 59 convictions since 2005.

McAlpine’s probationary period was set at 18 months and he was under a long list of conditions, including driving bans that are aimed to keep him off the road for much of his adult life.

If you spot this man, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net. Cite file No. 2025-4412.