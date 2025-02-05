Kelowna marathoner named KidSport community champion

Photo: The Canadian Press

Olympic marathon runner Malindi Elmore will be honoured during Sport BC’s annual Athlete of the Year awards in March.

Elmore will be the recipient of the KidSport Community Champion Award which is presented each year to an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution to KidSport.

The Kelowna runner used her platform leading up to her participation in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics to help raise more than $26,000 for KidSport.

Monies were raised during a special screening of a CBC documentary on the women’s marathon featuring Elmore.

“I am so honoured and humbled by this recognition and have been inspired by the advocacy of Evan Dunfee for many years championing this worthy cause,” said Elmore.

“I believe that every child has the right to participate in sport and that the benefits of sport last a lifetime.

“Sport is so important to developing healthy lifestyles and habits, leadership, self esteem, positive mental health and friendships.”

The monies raised that evening will go toward funding a season of sport for approximately 90 kids.

“2024 was another record year for the KidSport program in B.C.,” says KidSport B.C. director Angela Crowther.

“We funded a season of sport for 10,695 kids across B.C. totaling more than $3.6 million last year, which is a $1 million increase over our 2023 grant total.”