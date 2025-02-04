Man steals bike during test ride in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A local family is seeking help after a man reportedly stole a bike during a test ride on Jan. 30.

According to the victim’s wife, who posted the information on social media, the suspect arrived at their home with the intent to purchase the bike. After meeting with the seller, the suspect took the bike for a test ride but unexpectedly rode away on the bike, leaving the seller behind.

"My husband chased him as far as he could, but couldn’t catch him. Please help us get our bike back and catch this thief," a post on the Kelowna Alert Facebook group read.

The stolen bike is a Norco downhill mountain bike, valued at approximately $1,000.

The Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that the case is under investigation, although no arrests or charges have been made at this time.