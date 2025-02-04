Can you do 2,000 push-ups for mental health?

Photo: Pixabay stock photo

Here’s a way to improve your physical fitness while supporting mental health.

CMHA Kelowna is encouraging people in the Central Okanagan to sign up for The Push-Up Challenge, which begins Feb. 11 and continues until the end of the month.

Participants set a goal of 2,000 push-ups, representing the estimated 2,000 lives lost to suicide each day worldwide.

This is the second time the event has taken place in Canada, run by the Canadian Mental Health Association. Last year, over 49,000 Canadians challenged themselves to complete 2,000 push-ups and raised $2.4 million.

“The Push-Up Challenge is a terrific event that is more than just a physical challenge; it’s a powerful way to bring our community together to raise awareness and support mental health,” said CMHA Kelowna CEO, Mike Gawliuk. “By participating, individuals not only challenge themselves but also contribute to a collective effort to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Every push-up, conversation started, and dollar raised can make an impactful difference in someone’s life.”

You can register for the Push-Up Challenge as an individual, as a team, or get your workplace, club, gym, or school involved.

If push-ups aren’t your thing, you can substitute sit-ups, squats or other exercises. Your progress can be tracked through an app that makes it easy to fundraise and see how your friends, family or co-workers are progressing in their challenge.

It’s free to sign up and fundraising is optional.