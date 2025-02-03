Begrand Fast Design wins five Okanagan Housing Awards, Mo Bayat honoured

Photo: Jon Adrian Wilson & Company's Lake View Escape was named Home of the Year.

Begrand Fast Design was the big winner on Saturday night during the 32nd annual Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence.

The Kelowna design firm, led by Nicole Begrand-Fast, captured five trophies during the gala at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. There were 46 awards handed out, including six by acclamation, by the Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association.

Begrand won three awards for its work on a home in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood called Shoreside Getaway. The wins came in the categories of interior design renovation for a home under 2,500 square feet, a bathroom renovation under $50,000 and a kitchen renovation under $125,000.

Its other two victories were for the design of a new home over 3,600 square feet and for the renovation of a home over 2,500 square feet.

LesBellamy Design Group and Jesse J Contracting both won three Okanagan Housing Awards, while nine other companies captured two apiece.

Meanwhile, City of Kelowna’s Mo Bayat received the CHBA-CO’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his nearly four decades of work in the development industry. He has served as the city’s development services department director since 2004.

The full list of winners can be found here:

Kitchen Design (new home $125K and under)

Norelco Cabinets, Urban Sophistication In The Mountains

Kitchen Design (new home $125 and over)

Norelco Cabinets, Mission in Motion

Primary Suite Design (new home or renovation)

Copper+Oak Design, Ranchlands Pool House

Interior Design (new home under 3,600 square feet)

Materia Interior Design Studio, One Water Penthouse: Tranquil Heights

Interior Design (new home over 3,600 square feet)

Begrand Fast Design, Lake View Escape

Interior Design (renovation under 2,500 square feet)

Begrand Fast Design, Shoreside Getaway

Interior Design (renovation over 2,500 square feet)

Begrand Fast Design, Casa Loma Character

Outdoor Living Space (new home or renovation)

Bercum Builders, Emerald Haven

Decorating and Styling (new home or renovation under $75K)

Urban Theory Design, Modern Mountain: The Alpine Retreat

Decorating and Styling (new home or renovation over $75K)

Absolute Interior Design, Emerald Haven

Creating a Feature/Innovation in a Home

Heritage Construction, The Tips at Feathertop: Statement Ceiling

Residential Building Design (construction-ready under 3,600 square feet)

Blue Vision Design, Wine Country Luxury Escape

Residential Building Design (construction-ready over 3,600 square feet)

LesBellamy Design Group, Shoreline Estate

Marketing

Vineyard Developments, 450 PARC

Show Home (over $900K)

Dilworth Homes, Luxury Villa Show Home

Show Home (under $900K)

Wilden Group, Hidden Hills Presentation Home

Environmental Initiative (residential or commercial)

AuthenTech Homes, Hidden Hills NetZero Show Home

Public or Private Partnership

AIM Development and Marketing, Murphys Landing

High Performance Renovation

Reico Construction, Sunflower Exterior

Residential Renovations ($500K and under)

Bellamy Homes, Modern Sanctuary

Residential Renovations ($500K-$1M)

Jesse J Contracting, Beachfront Elegance

Residential Renovations ($1M and over)

Westcan Contracting, Farmhouse Reno

Kitchen Renovations ($125K and under)

Begrand Fast Design, Shoreside Getaway

Kitchen Renovations ($125K and over)

Jesse J Contracting, Casa Loma Character

Bathroom Renovations ($50K and under)

Begrand Fast Design, Shoreside Getaway

Bathroom Renovations ($50K and over)

Jesse J Contracting, Casa Loma Character

Single Family Detached Home (under $750K)

Freeport Industries, The Vintage

Single Family Detached Home ($750K-$1M)

Sable Bay Homes, Capri at the Lookout

Single Family Detached Home ($1M-$1.5M)

Operon Homes, Milk & Honey

Single Family Detached Home ($1.5-$2M)

Align West Homes, Gilchrist Residence

Single Family Detached Home ($2M-$3M)

Little Building Solutions, Loki’s Lair

Single Family Detached Home ($3M-$4M)

Bercum Builders, Emerald Haven

Single Family Detached Home ($4M and over)

Wilson & Company, Lake View Escape

Semi-detached or Townhome Development

Okanagan Infill, Parkside on Aberdeen

Creating Low-Rise or Mixed-Use Multi-Family Development

VLS Developments, The Rydell

Creating Mid-Rise or Mixed-Use Multi-Family Development

Vineyard Developments, 450 PARC

Urban Infill Residential (property re-use)

Align West Homes, Gilchrist Residence

Supplier of the Year

California Closets BC

Trade of the Year

Total Home Solutions

Design Firm of the Year

LesBellamy Design Group

Residential Building Designer of the Year

LesBellamy Design Group

Residential Renovator of the Year

Reico Construction

Multi-Family Builder of the Year

Dilworth Homes

Home of the Year

Wilson & Company, Lake View Escape

Small Volume Single-Family Home Builder of the Year (10 homes or less)

Bellamy Homes

Large Volume Single-Family Home Builder of the Year (11 homes or more)

AuthenTech Homes