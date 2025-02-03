Begrand Fast Design wins five Okanagan Housing Awards, Mo Bayat honoured

Begrand Fast Design was the big winner on Saturday night during the 32nd annual Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence.
The Kelowna design firm, led by Nicole Begrand-Fast, captured five trophies during the gala at Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. There were 46 awards handed out, including six by acclamation, by the Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association.
Begrand won three awards for its work on a home in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood called Shoreside Getaway. The wins came in the categories of interior design renovation for a home under 2,500 square feet, a bathroom renovation under $50,000 and a kitchen renovation under $125,000.
Its other two victories were for the design of a new home over 3,600 square feet and for the renovation of a home over 2,500 square feet.
LesBellamy Design Group and Jesse J Contracting both won three Okanagan Housing Awards, while nine other companies captured two apiece.
Meanwhile, City of Kelowna’s Mo Bayat received the CHBA-CO’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his nearly four decades of work in the development industry. He has served as the city’s development services department director since 2004.
The full list of winners can be found here:
Kitchen Design (new home $125K and under)
Norelco Cabinets, Urban Sophistication In The Mountains
Kitchen Design (new home $125 and over)
Norelco Cabinets, Mission in Motion
Primary Suite Design (new home or renovation)
Copper+Oak Design, Ranchlands Pool House
Interior Design (new home under 3,600 square feet)
Materia Interior Design Studio, One Water Penthouse: Tranquil Heights
Interior Design (new home over 3,600 square feet)
Begrand Fast Design, Lake View Escape
Interior Design (renovation under 2,500 square feet)
Begrand Fast Design, Shoreside Getaway
Interior Design (renovation over 2,500 square feet)
Begrand Fast Design, Casa Loma Character
Outdoor Living Space (new home or renovation)
Bercum Builders, Emerald Haven
Decorating and Styling (new home or renovation under $75K)
Urban Theory Design, Modern Mountain: The Alpine Retreat
Decorating and Styling (new home or renovation over $75K)
Absolute Interior Design, Emerald Haven
Creating a Feature/Innovation in a Home
Heritage Construction, The Tips at Feathertop: Statement Ceiling
Residential Building Design (construction-ready under 3,600 square feet)
Blue Vision Design, Wine Country Luxury Escape
Residential Building Design (construction-ready over 3,600 square feet)
LesBellamy Design Group, Shoreline Estate
Marketing
Vineyard Developments, 450 PARC
Show Home (over $900K)
Dilworth Homes, Luxury Villa Show Home
Show Home (under $900K)
Wilden Group, Hidden Hills Presentation Home
Environmental Initiative (residential or commercial)
AuthenTech Homes, Hidden Hills NetZero Show Home
Public or Private Partnership
AIM Development and Marketing, Murphys Landing
High Performance Renovation
Reico Construction, Sunflower Exterior
Residential Renovations ($500K and under)
Bellamy Homes, Modern Sanctuary
Residential Renovations ($500K-$1M)
Jesse J Contracting, Beachfront Elegance
Residential Renovations ($1M and over)
Westcan Contracting, Farmhouse Reno
Kitchen Renovations ($125K and under)
Begrand Fast Design, Shoreside Getaway
Kitchen Renovations ($125K and over)
Jesse J Contracting, Casa Loma Character
Bathroom Renovations ($50K and under)
Begrand Fast Design, Shoreside Getaway
Bathroom Renovations ($50K and over)
Jesse J Contracting, Casa Loma Character
Single Family Detached Home (under $750K)
Freeport Industries, The Vintage
Single Family Detached Home ($750K-$1M)
Sable Bay Homes, Capri at the Lookout
Single Family Detached Home ($1M-$1.5M)
Operon Homes, Milk & Honey
Single Family Detached Home ($1.5-$2M)
Align West Homes, Gilchrist Residence
Single Family Detached Home ($2M-$3M)
Little Building Solutions, Loki’s Lair
Single Family Detached Home ($3M-$4M)
Bercum Builders, Emerald Haven
Single Family Detached Home ($4M and over)
Wilson & Company, Lake View Escape
Semi-detached or Townhome Development
Okanagan Infill, Parkside on Aberdeen
Creating Low-Rise or Mixed-Use Multi-Family Development
VLS Developments, The Rydell
Creating Mid-Rise or Mixed-Use Multi-Family Development
Vineyard Developments, 450 PARC
Urban Infill Residential (property re-use)
Align West Homes, Gilchrist Residence
Supplier of the Year
California Closets BC
Trade of the Year
Total Home Solutions
Design Firm of the Year
LesBellamy Design Group
Residential Building Designer of the Year
LesBellamy Design Group
Residential Renovator of the Year
Reico Construction
Multi-Family Builder of the Year
Dilworth Homes
Home of the Year
Wilson & Company, Lake View Escape
Small Volume Single-Family Home Builder of the Year (10 homes or less)
Bellamy Homes
Large Volume Single-Family Home Builder of the Year (11 homes or more)
AuthenTech Homes