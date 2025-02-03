First night for warming tent at Kelowna homeless encampment

Photo: Cindy White A warming tent at Kelowna's designated outdoor sheltering site was activated for overnight use for the first time this winter on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

For the first time this winter, a new warming tent is open tonight along the rail trail homeless encampment in Kelowna.

Staff from the Kelowna Gospel Mission started welcoming people inside to get out of the bitter cold expected tonight and through most of this week.

The tent is being activated under Level 2 of the City of Kelowna’s extreme weather response protocol. The protocol goes into effect when the temperature and/or wind chill are at or below -10 C, if there is a significant accumulation of snow, precipitation makes it difficult to keep dry, or if there is a severe wind warning.

The temperature is forecast to drop to -12 C tonight but will feel like -20 C with the windchill. Tuesday's low is -14 C, Wednesday's -16 C and Thursday's -14 C before it warms up slightly on Friday.

Also, tonight, warming buses will be available at a number of locations around the city.

Under the extreme weather response protocol, frontline agencies — including Commissionaires, Downtown On-Call patrols, Bylaw Services, community outreach agencies, the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP — will all be conducting wellness checks around the city. They will also be distributing warming supplies and encouraging those out on the streets to go to a shelter, if beds or available or seek medical assistance, if needed.

The warming tent has been on-site at the city’s designated outdoor shelter site on Richter Street and the Rail Trail since December. The Kelowna Gospel Mission and other agencies have offered daytime services on an intermittent basis, but this is the first time it will be in use overnight, from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m.