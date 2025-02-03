Kelowna RCMP need help to find stolen boat and trailer

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP need the public's help to locate a boat and trailer stolen from a home located near the Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club.

The incident happened sometime on the evening of Jan. 31, 2025, the boat and trailer were taken from the driveway of a residence in the 3600-block of Weston Road.

"Anyone who sees this boat or has information as to its whereabouts is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2025-5919," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

The boat is described as a grey, black and white coloured 2021 Smoker Craft Osprey 172 sitting on a grey Smoker Craft trailer with BC license plate WLD69E.