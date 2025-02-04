Kelowna city hall one of three buildings getting a new roof this year

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The City of Kelowna has gone out to tender looking for a contractor to replace the roof on a number of city-owned buildings including city hall.

Also going out to tender is the roof replacement for the Rutland Arena and fire hall No. 7 on Gulley Road in Southeast Kelowna.

“The city is seeking a qualified roofing contractor to replace and upgrade the roofing components of several designated roof areas. This project aims to ensure that the roofing systems across these areas meet modern standards of durability and performance,” the city document stated.

“The scope of the project includes the removal of existing roofing materials, the installation of new advanced roofing systems, and enhancements to access and safety features.”

Detailed drawings and specifications have been completed for all three.

The city has budgeted $2.25 million for the three projects.