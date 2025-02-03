Will you be shopping Canadian despite tariff pause?

Rob Gibson

There may be a pause on the U.S. order to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada but that's not stopping people from putting their money where their hearts are, starting immediately.

ResearchCo released poll results saying many Canadians are willing to modify their consumer habits after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the implementation of a 25% tariff on Imports from Canada (and 10% on Canadian energy).

In the online survey of a representative national sample, more than three-in-five Canadians (63%) say they will avoid purchasing goods originated from the United States, if a non-American alternative is available.

Just over two-in-five Canadians (41%) plan to avoid American restaurant franchises in Canada, while 31% would avoid American entertainment options and 26% intend to cancel a planned trip to the United States.

These views were reflected by people surveyed in downtown Kelowna, who said they were getting political, shopping with greater intention and simply mindful of what this could mean for a nation seemingly dealing with a president that more than one person referred to as a "bully."

“I am no longer buying American wine. I'm not going to the States, even though I just renewed my passports for $300 … It's time that the United States treated us with respect. We have done nothing but be respectful towards them and I'm kind of tired of Trump and the bullying and the way he cannot cooperate and cannot talk to people and come out with a solution that works in both countries favour,” Vernon resident Jane Weixl said.

“He has this mentality that if somebody else gets something, then he's missing out on something which is not true. There's plenty to go around, and we need to cooperate. The division that he sows is not doing anybody any good.”

On the plus side, Weixl said she hopes that these issues will help bring Canadians together.

“We have a polarization problem as well,” she said.

“I think our voting system contributes to that. How you get 100% of the power with less than 40% of the vote under first past the post? We need to work together best solutions come up with all the minds at the table, and the polarization is not doing anybody any good.”

Others asked offered similar views, saying they were taking a closer look at the items on the shelves of their local grocery stores.

“When I go to the store later today, I will be looking at labels and buying Canadian instead today, so I will be doing that,” Emily Hardy said.

Hardy said that she thinks many others will follow suit.

“I don't think that as Canadians, we're gonna just lay over and let him bully us,” Hardy said.

“I think he doesn't realize that we do have a lot of local shopping power and we have a lot of resources … I think (it’s time to) support local, support Canadian right now.”

Tariffs were put on hold Monday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had two conversations with President Donald Trump.

"I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl," said Trudeau.

"Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border."

Canada will also be appointing a fentanyl czar, will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering.

Trudeau says the pause will last at least a month.

The news comes after Mexico struck a similar deal with Trump this morning.