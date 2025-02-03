No criminal investigation after man on fire runs onto Bennett Bridge

A man was taken to hospital with significant burns in a Sunday evening incident that police say did not require any criminal investigation.

It was around 4:45 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the William R. Bennett Bridge for an individual in crisis who was reportedly on fire.

"Witnesses provided assistance to the individual who sustained significant burns to their body," RCMP said in a statement on Monday.

Witnesses at the scene Sunday said the man ran out from the pathway near City Park onto the bridge, with flames engulfing his body.

That's when people intervened in an effort to douse the flames.

“There was a man who was running with a fire extinguisher from his truck," an unnamed witness said.

"There was another man who was running full speed with a big plaid jacket. There was a woman running towards him."

RCMP said the man was transported to hospital for the necessary medical care.

The man's current condition is unknown, and RCMP confirmed there is no ongoing criminal investigation.

The bridge was closed for the better part of an hour.