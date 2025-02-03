Some passengers stuck overnight as weather causes delays at YLW

Photo: YLW

Some air travel passengers were forced to spend the night at Kelowna International Airport after delays in other cities caused a cascading effect that has left some waiting to fly.

Senior manager of airport operations Phillip Elchitz says a "fair amount" of stranded passengers spent the night at the terminal.

"We make accommodations for them," he said.

"Unfortunately, what we see during winter operations, but the majority, actually, all of the delays have been a result of the other city pairings. Kelowna itself has been fully operational right through the last 24 hours."

Elchitz says there have been no issues in Kelowna with aircraft coming or going. The delays have started in places like Vancouver and Seattle, which have been experiencing snow and causing backups in their operations.

The good news is that flights are beginning to return to normal and Elchitz says they hope to have everyone off to their destinations by the end of the day today.

"We're anticipating that the weather in Vancouver is going to warm up, and we're hoping that we can get everybody to their destinations by the end of the day today."

Elchitz says the airline industry calls these types of situations 'rolling delays.'

"Aircraft get delayed flying into Vancouver, for example, and then that aircraft is scheduled to come to Kelowna, so it's delayed and then, of course, it's delayed coming back."

Air travel passengers are advised to check YLW arrivals and departures before travelling to the airport.