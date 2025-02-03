Former Kelowna Christian student completes on way to conquering seven summits

Photo: Steven Eichhorst Steven Eichhorst at the top of Mt. Vinson Massif

A former Kelowna Christian School graduate is taking his athletic pursuits to new heights.

Steven Eichhorst, who grew up in Kelowna and went to Kelowna Christian, is spending some of his free time climbing mountains.

His mother Deborah Eichhorst tells Castanet he has taken on the challenge of trying to climb the seven summits and has already conquered four of them.

"Back in high school, he used to run a lot, and he used to climb. He did the West Coast Trail a couple times," Eichhorst says.

Now Steven Eichhorst is focusing on climbing the tallest peaks on the seven continents.

The Seven Summits are the highest mountains on each of the seven traditional continents including:

Steven's father, Georg Eichhorst, carried the Olympic torch through Kelowna during in the 1988 Olympics.

Steven has just finished climbing Mt. Vinson Massif in Antarctica and is now warming up on a vacation in Hawaii.

He is now planning his next climb and he has set his sights on Mount Everest.