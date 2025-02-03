350 Bakehouse and Cafe final day downtown will be Feb. 22 before move to Spall

Photo: Contributed

The last day for 350 Bakehouse and Cafe in downtown Kelowna will be Saturday, Feb. 22.

Owner Ed Wouda in October announced the bakery was moving out of its 567 Bernard Ave. location after the building was purchased and he could not come to a rental agreement with his new landlord.

The business has been asked to vacate by the end of February, so Feb. 22 will be its final day of operation downtown before it opens a new location in the Landmark District.

“It was a tough decision to move,” Wouda wrote. “However, with a 120% rent increase and another 8% this month, the unknown of a long term stay in an old building, the ever increasing rate of theft, vandalism and the ongoing concern for the safety of our staff and customers … we feel we made the right decision and are looking forward to serving you at our new store.”

The new 350 Bakehouse will be located at 1892 Spall Rd., and it could be open as early as mid-March, although an exact date has yet to be determined.