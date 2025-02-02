Car knocks down light standard, nearly hits building along KLO Road

Photo: Contributed A car smashed into a light pole along KLO Road near Benvoulin Road Sunday night.

A car smashed into a light pole near the intersection of Benvoulin Road and KLO Road in Kelowna Sunday evening.

A witness shared photos showing the car where it came to rest next to a building that houses a liquor store. The downed light standard can be seen in the foreground.

The witness said the car went over a concrete island and also took out a sign before it came to a stop. He said that apparently a small fire started in the vehicle but a passerby with a fire extinguisher put it out.

He did not believe the driver was seriously injured. It appears that the airbags in the car were deployed during the crash.