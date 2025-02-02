Man engulfed in flames runs onto Bennett Bridge

Cindy White

Traffic across the William R. Bennett Bridge came to a standstill briefly on Sunday afternoon.

Southbound traffic was blocked and one northbound lane was closed while emergency personnel were on the scene of an incident near the Kelowna side of the bridge.

Witnesses said they saw a man on fire as they crossed the bridge around 4:40 p.m.

One woman says the man ran out from the pathway near City Park onto the bridge.

“It looked like a tree at first because the flames were shooting out. It wasn’t until he ran and started flapping his arms and went into the middle of the road,” she said that she realized it was a person.

She saw passersby stopping immediately to offer help.

“There was a man who was running with a fire extinguisher from his truck. There was another man who was running full speed with a big plaid jacket. There was a woman running towards him.

“Like his clothes were burning off,” she said, suggesting some sort of accelerant must have been involved.

She called the whole thing quite tragic.

An ambulance left the scene around 5 p.m. with lights flashing and sirens blaring. It was being escorted by two RCMP vehicles.

Shortly after, traffic reopened in both directions on the Bennett Bridge.

Castanet was provided video of the incident but will not be publishing it. We have reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for further details.