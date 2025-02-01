District of Lake Country receives $150,000 grant for climate adaptation

Photo: Colin Dacre Lake Country viewed from Spion Kop

The District of Lake Country has been awarded a $150,000 grant from the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The funding will be used to conduct a hazard, risk, and vulnerability assessment, aimed at identifying climate-related risks and developing strategies to enhance the community’s resilience to extreme weather events.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fund supports local governments, First Nations, and communities in strengthening their emergency response capabilities.

Lake Country’s assessment will focus on vulnerabilities throughout the district, specifically addressing risks such as flooding, stormwater management, slope stability, and infrastructure resilience.

“This assessment is an important step as we navigate the impacts of a changing climate,” said Mayor James Ireland.

“It will provide crucial data that will inform our infrastructure planning, emergency preparedness, and long-term strategies to safeguard the future of our community.”

For more information on the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, visit www.ubcm.ca/cepf.