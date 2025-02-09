Wilden community comes together to create winter ice rink for residents

Madison Reeve

Wilden residents have come together to create a beloved winter tradition—a community ice rink along Still Pond that brings neighbours together to skate, play hockey, and enjoy the outdoors every winter season.

Mark Fitz, a long-time resident of Wilden, has been the driving force behind the project for the past five years. Fitz has worked to set up lights around the pond, allowing the community to enjoy the rink day or night.

As the rink continues to grow in popularity, it has evolved into much more than just a place to skate—it has become a symbol of community.

"It’s a lot of fun seeing the kids come out, watching them develop a real passion for the game," said Wilden resident Mike Craigen.

This year, Sean Fairhurst and his family were among the first to begin preparing the pond.

"Everyone comes together to make it happen," Fairhurst said, emphasizing the spirit of cooperation that defines the project.

Wilden’s rink is one of several outdoor rinks in the Okanagan, including those at Peachland’s Mountain View Park, Scotty Creek Community Park in Joe Rich, and Kelowna's Stuart Park.