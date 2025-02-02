While tickets have sold out, there are still plenty of ways to support Swinging with the Stars Kelowna

Photo: Swinging with the Stars / Facebook

Tickets to the Swinging with the Stars Gala later this month have sold out, but there are still many ways to support the Central Okanagan Hospice Association’s biggest fundraiser.

The seven celebrity dance teams are still going strong with their fundraising efforts, hosting a series of raffles, events, and special campaigns in support of COHA's vital palliative support care services, as well as grief and bereavement services at no cost.

The following highlights the upcoming events and fundraising initiatives for each team:

Team Beauty in Motion

“Queen for a Day” Raffle: Prize package worth $6,700, draw date February 8. Click here for tickets.

“Queen for a Day” Raffle Draw Party: A special event at Grizzli Winery, featuring a wine tour, with the raffle winner announced. Click here for tickets.

Team Booth Babes

Ultimate Okanagan Wine and Stay Giveaway: Wine tour and accommodations for four, valued at $2,100, draw date February 20. Click here for tickets.

Booth Babes 50/50 Raffle: Winner takes ½ the prize pot, draw date February 20. Click here for tickets.

Bonkers Bingo Galentine’s VIP Edition: February 13 at Revelry Food+Music Hub, featuring bingo, dance-offs, and more. Click here for tickets.

Team Dancing Divas

Four Ways to Experience the Okanagan in 2025: A raffle offering incredible prizes valued at over $6,700. Draw date February 7. Click here for tickets.

Raffle Winner Announcement Party: A 90s-themed event at Red Bird on February 7, featuring music by DJ Invizible. Click here to RSVP.

Team Love It

Team Love It is currently accepting donations to their fundraising campaign. Click here to donate, specifying Team Love It.

Team Relentless Wellness

Heartfelt Yin & Yang Yoga: February 8 – register online.

Charity Spin Class: February 10 – register online.

Team Rhythm Dream

Rhythm Dream Prize Raffle: Three incredible prizes, including a private dinner, a 2-night stay at the Hotel Eldorado, and two tickets to the sold-out Swinging with the Stars Gala. Draw date February 10. Click here for tickets.

Rhythm Dream 50/50 Draw: Winner takes ½ the prize pot, draw date February 17. Click here for tickets.

Team Think Pink!

Drinks with the Stars: A fundraising event at Canadian Brewhouse on February 7, featuring a golf simulator, silent auction, and more. Get tickets here.

Each team continues to accept donations to their fundraising efforts, and those interested in supporting the cause can contribute here.

“Swinging with the Stars is more than just about the Gala,” explains Kris Johnson, COHA’s Events and Marketing Manager.

“This entire project is about raising awareness about the important work we do at COHA and ensuring that those in our community receive the care they need during life’s most vulnerable moments.” Johnson notes that fundraising campaign is in its final few weeks, and that every bit of support is tremendously helpful.

“The odds of winning these raffles and prize draws are favourable, and the events the teams organize are always a lot of fun,” adds Mr. Johnson. “We applaud the Celebrity Dance Teams for their tremendous efforts in fundraising – as well as in preparing for their dance performances. We can’t wait to see them take the spotlight on February 22.”

The 16th Annual Swinging with the Stars Gala, presented by Unison Jane Hoffman Realty, will take place at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort on Feb. 22, 2025.