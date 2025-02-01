Kelowna sues Municipal Insurance Association of BC over fire hall damage claim

Photo: Kathy Michaels The City of Kelowna claims construction from a neighbouring condo building damaged its historic downtown fire hall.

The City of Kelowna is suing the Municipal Insurance Association of BC to force the organization to pay for alleged damage caused to its historic fire hall by a neighbouring development.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, the city is seeking a court order requiring the insurance association to pay the city for its losses associated with the damage.

The MIABC is a reciprocal insurance pool owned by local governments in B.C. that provides insurance to municipalities.

In a separate lawsuit filed last week, the City of Kelowna alleged the developer of the Water Street by the Park tower project is responsible for damage caused to historic fire hall #2 on Water Street.

Both lawsuits claim that a drill rig at the tower construction site sprayed hydraulic oil onto the building exterior, roof and exterior gate of the fire hall on Feb. 8, 2023.

The city filed an insurance claim the next day with MIABC to fix damage caused to the building exterior and roof.

“The exterior/roof repair has not yet been completed, and MIABC has not paid the city for the cost of completing the exterior/roof repair,” said the lawsuit.

“As a result of the destruction of and damage to the property, including the firehall, caused by the oil spray, the city has suffered damages, expenses and losses.”

The city claims its policy with MIABC requires the insurer to indemnify the municipality for its losses, something that has not happened to date.

The lawsuit claims the MIABC has acknowledged that the city’s policy covers the damage and seeks an order requiring payment to the city to cover the repairs.

Kelowna’s lawsuit against the tower developer also alleges that the neighbouring construction project caused cracks in the structure of the fire hall. That damage is not mentioned in the lawsuit against the MIABC.

The extent of the damage and financial cost is not listed in original suit targeting the developer and contractors, to which the defendants have not responded to yet. Neither lawsuit has been argued in court.