Executive director of Kelowna recovery program awarded King Charles III coronation medal

Photo: Freedom?s Door

The executive director of Freedom’s Door has been honoured with the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of his contributions to the community.

The award, administered by the Governor General of Canada at Rideau Hall, was presented to Peter Lees at a ceremony this week at Freedom’s Door in Kelowna.

MP Dan Albas presented the medal to Lees, along with MLA Kristina Loewen.

Lees was selected for the after his work at Freedom’s Door, an organization dedicated to helping individuals struggling with addiction, homelessness, and mental health challenges.

Prior to leading Freedom’s Door, Lees served as executive director of the Karis Society, an organization that supports women and children in need.

“We are incredibly proud to have Peter Lees as our executive director,” said Tom Smithwick, director of Freedom’s Door.

“His unwavering dedication and compassionate leadership continue to positively impact the lives of so many, and this recognition is well-deserved. Congratulations, Peter!”

The King Charles III Coronation Medal is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to society.