Okanagan Humane Society receives $40K grant from PetSmart Charities

Photo: Contributed Jamie Walsh and Jeremy Hoegg at PetSmart Kelowna?s Adoption Center

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) has been awarded a $40,000 adoption prep grant from PetSmart Charities.

The funding will help enhance OHS’s in-store adoption program at PetSmart Kelowna, providing more animals with the care they need.

The grant is part of PetSmart Charities’ Adoption Prep initiative, available to organizations that have completed at least 100 adoptions in-store.

In 2024, OHS completed 150 adoptions through its partnership with PetSmart Kelowna.

“I see the OHS volunteers in-store every day, and their dedication is unmatched,” said Jeremy Hoegg, store leader at PetSmart Kelowna.

The $40,000 grant will support additional adoption events, cover pre-adoption veterinary care, assist with volunteer training, and provide behavioural resources for pets.

In 2024, OHS helped over 4,000 animals through its Rescue and Pet Assistance Programs.

To learn more about OHS, adopt a pet, or get involved, visit www.okanaganhumanesociety.com.