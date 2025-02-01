Kelowna set to invoke Level 2 cold weather protocols Monday

Photo: Cindy White - file The new warming tent will open up Monday

With temperatures expected to plummet next week, the City of Kelowna is set to install Level 2 cold weather protocols.

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip below -10 C Monday and reach a low of -18 C Wednesday.

Temperatures could hover around or above -10 C through the week and into the following week.

With those temperatures in the forecast, acting bylaw services manager Nick Bonnett says the city will activate its Level 2 protocols Monday night.

Level 2 protocols are put in place when the temperature is expected to drop below -10 C for an extended period of time.

“Primarily we will see additional overnight sheltering options for individuals who are sheltering outside,” Bonnett told Castanet News.

“That will include a warming tent at the designated sheltering site (along the Okanagan Rail Trail), a stationary bus at that same location, and two roaming buses, one in the Rutland area and one in the downtown area.

“Those buses stay on the move and pick up individuals who may be looking for a warm location overnight.”

Individuals accessing the buses are asked not to use any substances while on board.

“We do our best to keep the space clean and respectful.”

Bonnet says these options will be available from about 4 or 5 p.m. each day until about 8 a.m. the following morning.

Metro Central provides hygiene and drop-in day services and relief from the cold during the day.

The warming tent, which was erected at the beginning of December, is a new initiative this year. It is being operated and staffed by the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

Bonnett says they do encourage people to try and access indoor shelter spaces but with these expected cold temperatures, they do fill up fast.

Frontline agencies and outreach groups will also conduct wellness checks to ensure those sheltering outside are able to stay warm.

Should temperatures plummet below -20 C, Level 3 protocols would be put in place which would see the warming buses and warming tent operational around the clock.