Okanagan College Careers Expo set to connect students with employers

Photo: Okanagan College

Okanagan College is hosting its annual Careers Expo on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kelowna campus.

The event offers a chance for OC students, alumni, and job seekers to connect with employers, explore career opportunities, and learn about co-op and new graduate positions.

"In today's rapidly evolving B.C. economy, the intersection of education and industry is more crucial than ever," said Brea Lake, CEO of Accelerate Okanagan and an OC Alum.

"The OC Careers Expo represents exactly the kind of dynamic connection our region needs — bringing together innovative employers and fresh talent," Lake added.

With a diverse lineup of employers from industries like healthcare, tech, construction, manufacturing, and more, attendees can network with industry professionals and discover job opportunities.

The event is free for students and alumni.

For more details, visit okanagan.bc.ca/careers-expo.