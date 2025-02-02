Rutland Community Clinic seeks local artists to showcase work

Photo: Contributed

The Rutland Community Clinic is calling on local artists to help transform its space with artwork that reflects the community it serves.

The clinic, which provides health and social care, aims to celebrate Rutland's culture, inclusivity, and diversity through art.

Artists living in Rutland or with strong ties to the area are encouraged to submit original pieces under the theme of "Rutland Life."

Suggested themes include health, family, culture, and community.

The clinic is accepting wall-hanging artwork in various mediums, including painting, drawing, photography, and mixed media.

Artists will be compensated between $100 and $1,000 per piece, with a 50 per cent deposit available to cover material costs.

Interested artists should submit a proposal form and images of their work by 8 a.m. on Feb. 17.

For more information or to request a proposal form, email [email protected] or visit www.rutlandcommunityclinic.ca.