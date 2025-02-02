SkyAlyne, featuring Kelowna's KF Aerospace, buys planes to train air force

Photo: SkyAlyne

SkyAlyne has confirmed another contract that will support the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Future Aircrew Training program.

The organization, which consists of Kelowna’s KF Aerospace and Montreal’s CAE, will be buying seven Beechcraft King Air 260 aircraft from Textron Aviation along with components for a full flight simulator and flight training devices.

The King Air 260 will serve as the multi-engine training aircraft for all multi-engine pilot training within the FAcT program. KF Aerospace will deliver the air training in Southport, Man., while CAE will oversee the simulator work.

“Acquiring the Beechcraft King Air 260 for FAcT reinforces our commitment to providing outstanding military pilot training with proven, high-performing aircraft at Southport,” SkyAlyne board chair and KF Aerospace CEO Tracy Medve said in a press release. “KF Aerospace has been proud to operate and maintain the King Air C90B for nearly 20 years as part of the current training program, and we’ve built a strong foundation of expertise on this airframe.

“Bringing in the larger and more advanced King Air 260 will enable KF, our partners at SkyAlyne and the RCAF to deliver next-level multi-engine training under the FAcT program.”

King Air 260 deliveries for the FAcT program are expected to begin in the first half of 2028.