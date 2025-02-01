COEDC advisory adds six new members, announces new executive

Photo: Contributed (Clockwise, from top left): Sharon Hughes-Geekie, Janice Larson, Ryan Malcolm, Angela Nagy and Paula Quinn.

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission recently selected a new chairperson and six fresh members for its advisory committee.

Sharon Hughes-Geekie is the new chairperson of the 45-member committee, which is made up of industry leaders, elected officials, local government staff and community organization representatives. The group meets once a month to work on creating economic growth in the region.

The six new advisory committee members come from a variety of industries, including agriculture, daycare and sustainability. They are:

• Alexandra Carnio, ProducKIDvity co-founder and CEO

• Alan Gatzke, Gatzke Orchards owner

• Garrett Jones, Delphi Canada vice-president

• David Metvedt, Swift Aerial Surveys CEO

• Joanna Schlosser, Niche Wine Company co-founder and CEO

• Roger Wong, Intrigue Wines owner

“As the 2025 chair for the COEDC advisory committee, I am thrilled to welcome our new members,” Hughes-Geekie said in a press release. “Together, with the expertise of our committee members and the dedicated COEDC staff, we are poised to drive economic development in the Central Okanagan region. I look forward to a productive year ahead.”

The advisory committee executive will also consist of Hughes-Geekie, Paula Quinn, Angela Nagy, Ryan Malcolm and Janice Larson.

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to the newly appointed members of our advisory committee,” COEDC manager Krista Mallory said. “Each member’s specialized knowledge creates a vital link to their respective sectors, significantly enhancing the committee’s ability to collaborate effectively and think strategically.”