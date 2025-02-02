Winery hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions

Photo: O'Rourke Family Estate Winery

O'Rourke Family Estate, a massive winery nestled in the heart of Lake Country, is offering an exciting opportunity for those looking to work in a stunning setting.

The winery is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions across multiple departments.

Located at 2290 Goldie Rd, the 300-acre property boasts panoramic views of vineyards, orchards, rolling mountains, and Okanagan Lake.

Over the past few years, the estate has undergone significant construction, with notable projects including a 500-seat outdoor amphitheater.

Now, with the winery's growth nearing completion, O'Rourke Family Estate is hosting a job fair to recruit staff for their restaurant, events, and housekeeping teams.

The estate is preparing for the opening of its highly anticipated Row 188 restaurant later this year, and full-time staff are urgently needed.

“We’re looking to get in front of people early and let them know about these opportunities. Some positions are brand new as Row 188 will be a new addition, and we’ll need a solid team to support that,” said Jennifer Hill, winery project manager.

To streamline the process, the winery is encouraging interested candidates to RSVP ahead of the event, where they can visit dedicated stations for each department.

Despite the ongoing challenges faced by many businesses post-COVID, Hill remains optimistic about O'Rourke’s hiring outlook.

"We’re fortunate to be a larger business with long-term career opportunities," she said. "With our event centre and multiple restaurant outlets, we can offer a variety of roles, which helps attract a diverse range of applicants."

Hill also noted that while the labour market remains competitive, the current situation has led to more available staff as some restaurants close their doors.

Those interested in attending the job fair can RSVP by clicking here.