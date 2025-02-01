Wine spending hampered by inflation, less product

Photo: Colin Dacre Cedar Creek Estate Winery, from across Okanagan Lake.

Recent data indicating that people are spending less on wine isn’t ideal but it can be chocked up to a couple of issues that may work themselves out, an industry experts says.

“From a personal view, what we’re finding is that inflation has had a negative impact on our business because wine and alcohol, in general, is a discretionary purchase,” Paul Sawler, board chair of Wine Growers British Columbia, said in response to data from the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch showing booze buying is down.

“There’s not much money left to buy those products—not just in wine but in every area.”

The data released looked at wholesale sales to pubs, restaurants, bars, government-owned stores and privately owned stores. Data for retail sales is not available.

It indicated B.C. wholesale buyers spent $1,091,232,398 on wine in 2024, which was $55,665,648, or 4.85 per cent, less than the $1,146,898,037 that they spent in 2023.

By volume those buyers bought 64,601,924 litres of wine in 2024. That was 4,627,978 litres, or 6.68 per cent, less than the 69,229,902 litres of wine that those wholesalers bought in 2023.

Sawler said that his data indicates that it was the lower-priced wine that saw the greatest sale declines while higher priced product went up in sales volume and that could indicate something other than people holding onto their dollars a little tighter.

B.C.'s wine makers simply had less to work with due to successive years of difficult growing conditions that were capped off by the near total crop failure of 2024.

“When wineries have fewer grapes to produce wines with they are going to get out of the lower margin wine,” Sawler said.

“The lower price (products) seem to have the largest sale decline.”

And that, he said, isn’t bad news.

Nonetheless, the industry is hoping for a return to more ideal conditions and Sawler said growers are “holding their breath” about what lies ahead.

The weather, he said, looks less potentially damaging than last year despite cold weather rolling in.

Then there's the threat of US tariffs causing further issues. They could result in companies buying glass, cork and crown seals from the US could potentially be paying a price that further cuts at their profitability.

How these issues play out, however, will take some time to see.

The BCLDB found B.C. wholesale buyers purchased nearly $3.5 billion worth of alcohol in the 2024 calendar year, or $3,487,387,072. That is down $138,470,662 or about 3.82 per cent from the $3,625,857,734 that those buyers spent in 2023.

Every category of alcohol wholesales were down both in volume and in dollars spent, with volume wholesales in each case falling more than the dollars spent. That implies that the wholesalers paid more money per litre in 2024 than they did in 2023 in each of the categories: beer, wine, spirits and refreshment.

-with files from BIV