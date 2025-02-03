PETA says Kelowna's Naked Cafe has one of Canada's top vegan poutine dishes

Photo: Naked Cafe

A Kelowna restaurant has attracted the positive attention of the world’s most famous animal rights group.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, more commonly known as PETA, has judged downtown Kelowna’s Naked Cafe as having one of the best vegan poutines in the country.

La Poutine Week began Saturday, so PETA marked the occasion by naming the five best vegan poutines in Canada. Naked Cafe’s Market Poutine is made with seasoned fries covered in dairy-free mozzarella and meat-free gravy, and topped with tomato, purple cabbage, cucumber, creamy tahini, green onion and black sesame.

“It’s all gravy at Naked Cafe, which crafted a sumptuous cow-friendly poutine that curd’n’t be beat,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk said in a press release.

“Every one of these delicious vegan versions of a classic Canadian comfort food are earning a PETA nod, satisfying diners and leaving animals in peace—it’s a win-win-win.”

PETA says 200 animals are saved each year when one person goes vegan.

Naked Cafe will receive a framed certificate for its poutine prowess, along with MeeT in Victoria, Leopold’s Tavern in Winnipeg, NJ’s Kitchen in St. John’s, NL, and Odd Burger in Regina.