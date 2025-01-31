Kelowna Chamber of Commerce anxious about incoming U.S. tariffs

Photo: CTV News

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is sending up a warning flare ahead of U.S. tariffs coming Saturday.

Maryse Harvey, chamber president, says the tariffs "pose a serious risk to the economic stability of our business community."

“We are working diligently with provincial and federal policymakers to advocate on behalf of our members, ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns are represented.”

The federal government has indicated they intend to respond with a “forceful but reasonable” retaliation to any tariffs imposed by the U.S. as Canada and the Okanagan brace for the economic fallout of a trade war.

The chamber points out that many businesses in Kelowna rely on cross-border trade, through exporting goods and services south to the U.S. or importing products essential for manufacturing and resale.

The proposed U.S. tariffs will increase costs, disrupt supply chains, and potentially lead to job losses in the region.

“The strength of Kelowna’s economy depends on fair and open trade. Our members need clarity and stability, and we are committed to advocating for policies that safeguard their ability to compete and grow in a global marketplace,” said Harvey.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce wants local businesses affected by the proposed tariffs to

share their concerns and insights.

"Business owners and operators can contact the chamber to provide input, receive updates, and participate in advocacy efforts," Harvey added.