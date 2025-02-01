Public hearing Tuesday on Lake Country agri-tourism plan

Photo: District of Lake Country Drone photo of property

The public will get a chance to weigh in on a proposal to offer agri-tourism accommodations on a Lake Country vineyard.

The proposal before the public, and council, is to rezone the property to allow for the establishment of up to five accommodation units on an existing vineyard and herb cultivation farm at 14198 Middle Bench Road.

At the time the agenda was produced there were no letters received by the municipality either for, or against the application. The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at municipal hall.

The proposed agri-tourism accommodations would be located within an existing residence situated less than 10 metres from planted grape vines.

Along with accommodations within a working farm, owners propose educational tours and insights into sustainable farming practices and workshops to teach guests about bath salts and herbal remedies made from herbs grown on the property.

The district’s Agricultural Advisory Committee supported the application provided an appropriate vegetation buffer is placed around the building.

Council gave first and second readings to the application earlier this year.