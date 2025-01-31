Central Okanagan compost created with biosolids not commonly used for agriculture, says landfill manager

Photo: City of Kelowna In the Central Okanagan, OgoGrow is a popular and heavily marketed product made by combining biosolids and hog fuel, a byproduct of local lumber mills.

Biosolids containing the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS are not directly applied to local farmland, though after being processed into a product called OgoGrow they can be, a landfill official said in the wake of a the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency report on the effects of the products used in agriculture.

In the Central Okanagan, OgoGrow is a popular and heavily marketed product made by combining biosolids and hog fuel, a byproduct of local lumber mills. It's promoted as a natural way to condition soil and give it an organic boost.

Scott Hoekstra, manager of landfill and composting operations at City of Kelowna, said it’s not the preferred product in agriculture, though it can be used as a Class A compost. It's often, however, used in turf application in parks, golf courses and the like.

While it’s possible that people could be using the product in their personal gardens, market preference "is going to GlenGrow" due to the organic certification.

Glengrow "is made from green waste, because it's organic certified,” Hoekstra said.

“That's really where most of the agricultural application comes from, not the biosolids based (product).”

Hoekstra pointed out that the operation is well aware of continual regulatory changes to its products and do regular testing to ensure that they don't run afoul of any restrictions.

“City of Kelowna staff are fairly involved in the in the waste management industry, and we stay in contact with composting groups and and regulators,” he said.

“We have done a couple of samples of PFAs, and it's well below any criteria the Government of Canada is looking at.”

There isn't a similar report to the one recently released in the states in Canada.

Studies on PFAS in drinking water are abundant but the recent report was focused entirely on PFAS in wastewater or sewage sludge that’s spread on agricultural fields as fertilizer. It found these chemicals, though not used throughout the entire food network, had a lasting effect.

Manmade chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS are used in everyday items like nonstick cookware and stain-resistant carpets.

They're linked to illnesses and an increased risk of cancer, the chemicals do not break down in the environment, and, when tainted sludge is used as fertilizer on farmland, it can contaminate the soil, groundwater, crops and livestock.

Even in Canada, there are concerns that the practice remains largely unregulated, despite mounting evidence it could contaminate food and water, creating public health risks.

In Canada, biosolids management is guided by the framework established in the Approach for the Management of Municipal Biosolids under the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment.

This framework promotes the management and beneficial use of biosolids, to capitalize on the high nutrient, organic material, and energy content of this by-product of liquid waste.

Regulations for processing, management, and use of biosolids vary among Canadian provinces and territories, and even among municipalities.

*correction: An original story said that OgoGrow was not recommended. A city staff member said it's not preferred.