Ballet Kelowna’s winter production 'Ex Animo' to celebrate human connection

Madison Reeve

Ballet Kelowna is set to bring a winter production to the stage with Ex Animo, a show that explores the complexities of human connection.

Presented at the Kelowna Community Theatre, the performance will run over Valentine’s weekend, Feb. 14 and 15, offering a captivating mix of emotion, artistry, and storytelling.

This year’s program will feature works from three of the company’s choreographers who have collaborated with Ballet Kelowna in recent years. Cameron Fraser-Monroe, Alysa Pires, and Robert Stephen will each showcase their unique contributions to the world of dance.

Fraser-Monroe, who grew up in Kelowna, has created a number of works for Ballet Kelowna.

“Ballet Kelowna actually offered me my first professional contract, and I have gone on as a choreographer to create works for the National Ballet of Canada, as well as in New York City, but it all started right here. This is my fourth work for the company,” he said.

The choreographer explains that his piece explores themes of hoop dance with a contemporary edge.

“We have been working on this program for pretty much the whole year. A lot of work goes into creating three new ballets,” Fraser-Monroe added.

For more details on the program and ticket information, click here.