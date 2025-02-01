Kelowna family facing deportation due to immigration application backlogs

Rob Gibson

The Bennett-Townsend family has already starting to pack up their Kelowna apartment after being told they will have to return to Jamaica because their temporary foreign worker permits have expired, leaving the young family with three children in a precarious position.

Melissa and Omar Bennett-Townsend came to Canada under the Labour Market Impact Assessment program in 2022 in the hopes of making a better life for themselves and their three kids under Canada's work and study programs.

Now, because of an immigration backlog and bureaucratic red tape. They can no longer work, and they find themselves with no money in a sort of no-man's land.

"I'm in limbo right now. So my kids, they are taking it very hard," Melissa Bennett said.

She explained that her work permit expired in July and she sent an application to renew the permit under the LMIA program. She first submitted the LMIA application first, followed by the work permit application.

But because of an backlog at the immigration office, the work permit application was processed before the LMIA.

"So because the LMIA wasn't ready, the work permit was denied," she said.

"And now, I'm here at home. I can't work. My husband can't go to work. My kids can't go to school."

Their friend and advocate Meera Malik knows how challenging the immigration experience can be after moving to Kelowna from the United States back in 2020.

"Canada definitely has a tiered system for those who come on a master's degree or have a lot of means, Canada definitely enables those people to move much more smoothly," Malik said.

"And then people who are coming on work permits, who are promised by the Canadian government a channel to the (permanent residency) PR card, are treated very differently."

Malik isn't prepared to stand by and watch her friends be deported back to Jamaica because of what she calls a backlog in the immigration process.

"The agency that allows them to get the LMIA is Employment and Social Development Canada, these people can't even call ESDC, and ESDC is completely backlogged."

Malik says the immigration department doesn't have enough employees to process all the claims because they let so many immigrants into the country in the past several years.

"The Canadian government decided to put way too many people into its immigration system to do whatever—to appear very friendly, or they were trying to do to make the economy appear as if it's booming or not in a recession—but then when push comes to shove, when people's paperwork needs to be processed, there's not enough people to process that paperwork."

Malik says it's people like the Bennett-Townsends who suffer, immigrants who are then told that because their paperwork isn't in order they can't work or send their children to school.

"They did everything. They did their due diligence to be on the paperwork, pay the fees, do everything. They did their part. It's the Canadian agency that is not able to expedite, and now, what are they supposed to do?"

"Be homeless, be on the road, not feed their kids... So that's like between a rock and a hard place," said Malik.

The Bennett-Townsend children are no longer going to Rutland Elementary school and they will be forced to leave the country by April if nothing changes.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray has spoken to the family, Malik said, and Castanet reached out to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada for a comment but we have not received a response.