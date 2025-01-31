O'Rourke winery edges closer to completion, ready for Valentine's Day diners

Cindy White

A lot of progress has been made in the past six months on the growing complex of the O’Rourke Family Estate Winery near Carr’s Landing.

One of the recent changes is that fine-dining restaurant Row 188 is now open for special events. The next dinner series features a 4-course fixed price menu beginning on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14 and continuing every Friday and Saturday until March 8.

The menu includes Lobster with black truffle, crab cakes and braised beef cheeks.

“And then the dessert – very classical dessert – it’s almost like a play on crème brûlée. If you can imagine all the same flavours and textures of crème brûlée, but it’s called floating island,” explains executive chef Jeremy Tucker.

Get your name on the O’Rourke mailing list to be eligible for the exclusive 4-course dining experience.

Construction has been underway on the sprawling facility for years. A drier-than-normal winter has allowed crews to continue working during what is usually downtime. Significant progress has been made on the building that will house a 500 seat theatre and large tasting room.

“We were expecting a bit more snow, especially up at this elevation right now, but Mother Nature has been quite cooperative, which has allowed us to continue with pouring concrete, general construction, that kind of thing,” said general manager Ian Scromeda.

“We will have a lot of different offerings with the multiple different restaurants. We have our entertainment venues that we’re building, the amphitheatre, the indoor theatre.”

Scromeda says more events will be rolled out in the coming months.

Last summer, O’Rourke opened its outdoor amphitheatre and was the venue for a very successful fundraiser for the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre of Kelowna.