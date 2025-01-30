Store owner wants Kelowna sex toy thieves to come forward and pay for stolen item

Photo: Kim Williams/Facebook

A Kelowna store owner is urging two individuals who stole a sex toy from her shop last week to come forward and pay for the item.

Kim Williams, CEO of Wild Kingdom, an adult store on Lawrence Avenue, says the theft occurred when two people distracted an employee, pocketed the strap-on toy, and left without paying.

Williams has posted photos of the suspects on Facebook, hoping someone will recognize them.

Though frustrated, Williams says she won’t be contacting the police.

“I’ve been here for 30 years and made so many reports. They don’t have time for it. It’s not worth it. I am my own policing, and it’s worked for me before,” she said.

Williams says she’s not looking to get the stolen item back, but rather wants the thieves to pay.

“I’m a small business. When people come in and steal, it’s no wonder businesses are closing down. We can’t survive if we’re being stolen from. It’s really disheartening, especially since they were so friendly with my staff. The moment she turned her back, they had the item in her bag," she added.