Kelowna cops cleared after man injured during 2022 arrest

Photo: CTV News

Kelowna RCMP officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation into injuries suffered by a man during an arrest in August of 2022.

After reviewing all the evidence including witness statements, medical records and police information, the chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office determined injuries suffered by the man did not meet the threshold of serious harm as outlined in the Police Act.

The incident in question occurred Aug. 14, 2022 when officers were made aware the driver of a pickup was slurring his words and blocking traffic in an alleyway.

Before officers could speak with the man, he drove away.

Police located the vehicle later in the evening and, while attempting to make an arrest, he again drove away injuring an officer.

The driver, who is paralyzed, was eventually taken into custody with what police believed to be minor injuries suffered during the arrest.

The IIO wasn’t notified of the incident until two years later when the man contacted police believing his injuries during the arrest met the definition of serious harm as outlined in the Police Act, which is defined as "injury that may result in death, may cause serious disfigurement or may cause substantial loss or impairment of mobility of the body as a whole or of the function of any limb or organ."

The injured man, Steven Margetts, who is a quadriplegic, filed suit against the RCMP last year claiming he was tased and assaulted during the traffic stop.

In his suit, Margetts claims he was thrown out of the vehicle and dragged along the ground resulting in four fractured ribs, a fractured right femur, and fractured right tibia along with lacerations and bruising to his face, arms and legs.