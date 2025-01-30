RCMP not considering a second bomb squad for B.C. Interior

Photo: Contributed A van blocked the William R. Bennett Bridge over Okanagan Lake between Kelowna and West Kelowna Monday, closing the only route across the lake for 10 hours

Monday’s police incident that shut down the William R. Bennett Bridge has renewed questions about the deployment of bomb disposal units in the province, but the BC RCMP says it's unlikely to happen.

The span linking Kelowna and West Kelowna was closed for more than 10 hours on Monday after an individual parked a van on the bridge. Police said comments from the individual, both over the phone and online, resulted in the deployment of tactical officers, the explosive disposal unit, and a complete shutdown of the bridge.

The BC RCMP's explosive disposal unit had to travel from the Lower Mainland, where it is based.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says the cost of establishing a secondary bomb squad in the Interior does not align with the current demand for such services.

“The discussions around the allocation and funding of resources are a complex topic that involves multiple partners and various levels of government," he said.

"The recent events on the William R. Bennett Bridge are unfortunate; however, we must consider needs based on call volume and cost analysis. The current call volume requiring an Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) response simply does not support the creation of a secondary unit in the Interior."

Sgt. Clark says the BC RCMP provincial explosive disposal unit supports the entire province and is deployed when a threat is deemed credible.

“The unit has been in BC since 1975, based out of the Lower Mainland. They have thus supported operations for 50 years, accessing all parts of the province through our marine and air support. Where they are based has been supported by years of call-outs and consultations they have provided over that time.”

“Additional teams or locations would not only require added personnel but also vehicles, equipment, and facilities,” he added.