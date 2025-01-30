Kelowna fire injures one, displaces others

Photo: Cindy White It was around 10 a.m., when Kelowna firefighters were called to a multi unit building in the 100 block of Kneller Road.

A minor fire in Kelowna has injured one person and potentially displaced more.

It was around 10 a.m., when firefighters were called to a multi-unit building in the 100 block of Kneller Road.

Once they arrived alarms could be heard going off and there were people gathered outside, the Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release.

The fire was contained to a single unit with the sprinkler system activated.

"Fire was extinguished upon crews arriving to unit, but some water damage occurred to other units," the fire department said.

"One patient was taken by BCAS to hospital with unknown injuries. ESS was called to scene to assist with any displaced residents, that number is unknown."

There were no Injuries to fire personnel.