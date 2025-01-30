Okanagan College celebrates Lunar New Year with annual Spring Festival

Madison Reeve

Students and faculty at Okanagan College gathered Thursday to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the college’s annual Spring Festival.

The event featured a variety of cultural activities, performances, and traditional customs, offering a glimpse into the rich history and significance of the celebration. A highlight of the festivities was a dragon dance, a symbol of good luck and prosperity, performed by local students.

Shui Lee, who organized the event, explained the deep cultural roots of the dragon dance.

“Dragon and lion dancing dates back about 2,500 years. We ask the spirits to come down and help perform the dance, bringing happiness, health, and world peace,” he said.

Crystal Lau, a staff member in the User Experience department at Okanagan College, noted the importance of celebrating diverse cultures, especially with the college’s large international student body.

"It's very welcoming to know people are accepting of other cultures, have an open mind, and are willing to learn," Lau shared.

Lau says Lunar New Year is the most significant celebration for her family each year.

“I have nails that are dragon and snake-themed. It’s the Year of the Snake this year. Every year, our whole family gets together,” she said.

The Lunar New Year, which aligns with the first new moon of the lunar calendar, and falls between Jan. 29 and Feb. 12.