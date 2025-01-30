Power restored to a portion of Kelowna south of downtown

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE 7 p.m.

Power has now been restored to the neighbourhood, reports FortisBC.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

It could be a while before power is restored to a portion of Kelowna between Harvey Avenue and KGH.

FortisBC now says power won't likely be restored until about 6:45 this evening.

Power to 1,182 customers in the affected area went down shortly before 12:45 Thursday afternoon.

An original estimate suggested power could be restored by 2:50 p.m., however the estimate has now been pushed back into early evening.

There has been no indication as to the reason for the outage.

ORIGINAL 1 p.m.

Power is out for 1,182 FortisBC customers just south of the downtown area of Kelowna.

According to the power utility, power went out shortly before 12:45 p.m.

The outage stretches from Richter Street on the east to Water and just south of Highway 97 to Royal Avenue.

Kelowna General Hospital is not being affected.

FortisBC has not indicated the cause of the outage or when the power will be restored.