Photo: FortisBC

Power is out for 1,182 FortisBC customers just south of the downtown area of Kelowna.

According to the power utility, power went out shortly before 12:45 p.m.

The outage stretches from Richter Street on the east to Water and just south of Highway 97 to Royal Avenue.

Kelowna General Hospital is not being affected.

FortisBC has not indicated the cause of the outage or when the power will be restored.