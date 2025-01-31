Kelowna Legion seeking liquor license for new location

Photo: Contributed

The Royal Canadian Legion hopes its liquor licence application can be expedited to allow them to resume full operations.

The legion completed the purchase of a former daycare at Ethel Street and Wilson Avenue in late October after their former location on Bertram was deemed uninhabitable due to damage from the adjacent UBCO tower construction.

In order to operate fully, they require their liquor licence to be relocated to the new address.

“The new Wilson Avenue location will serve as the central hub for our community engagement and licensed operations, supporting our mission to honour and assist veterans and their families,” said Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 president Jim White in the application.

White says full food service will be offered as well as the “family food service endorsement to ensure we remain a family-friendly venue.”

The application seeks a total licensed area to accommodate 213 people, 82 in the basement bar area, 98 in the main floor hall and 33 in the outdoor patio.

Both the main floor and basement include full kitchen facilities.

The second floor includes offices and a meeting room that can accommodate 60 people. The meeting room would not be covered within the liquor licence.

“Given that our 1380 Bertram Street location is no longer operational, this relocation is essential to allow us to resume our vital services to the community and our members.

“As such we respectfully request that the approval process for the primary liquor licence relocation be expedited.

“A prompt decision will enable us to quickly re-establish our operations and continue supporting veterans and residents who rely on the programs and events we provide.”