Jillian Harris shares her new love for skiing at Big White with over one million followers

Photo: Jillian Harris

Local influencer Jillian Harris has shared her newfound love for skiing with her more than one million followers on Instagram, highlighting her rediscovery of the sport at Big White Ski Resort.

Harris, a former Bachelorette on ABC and host of HGTV's Love It or List It, recently posted about her return to the slopes after a 25-year hiatus. She shared her personal journey of overcoming her fear and embracing skiing once again, thanks to her family's influence.

"One of my proudest moments in a long time. Starting something I said I would never do and was secretly afraid of... skiing," Harris wrote.

"I used to ski a ton as a kid, but I haven’t put on a pair of skis in probably 25 years."

She explained that she returned to the slopes after watching her children learn to ski.

"I have gone three times now and I am addicted. I just giggle and laugh the whole way down and love doing this with the family," she shared.

Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White, said he as touched by Harris' post.

“The resort worked the way the resort is supposed to work. Kids learn faster, they’re having fun. Mom and Dad want to go out and play with the kids on the mountain, and that post spoke the truth of family good times,” Ballingall said.

Big White Ski Resort is preparing for a busy month ahead with B.C. Family Day and U.S. President’s Week.

"We see a lot more of our season pass holders bringing up family and friends, so we want to make sure everything is well-tuned," Ballingall added.

"When you add that to the U.S. visitors during President’s Week, we know our American guests are very strong. We just need the snow to keep coming."

Scattered flurries are expected to hit the resort Thursday night.